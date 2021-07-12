Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill 'loved the adrenaline, but I don’t miss all the sacrifices'

By James Moore
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kGSad_0auUS9jX00
Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill on me and my body (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

As Britain’s current crop of athletes gear up for the Olympics in Japan, retired sporting hero Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill admits to a pang of nostalgia for the starting gun.

“I miss the adrenaline,” says Jess, who became the toast of the nation when she scooped a gold medal in the heptathlon at the London Games in 2012. She also won a silver gong at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and notched up three world titles.

But the 35-year-old mum of two is now focused on a new mission – to bring up her young family in a healthy way. In fact, she and husband Andy, along with son Reggie, six, and daughter Olivia, three, found an upside to the lockdowns for their wellbeing.

“We got to spend a lot more time together as a family and do things we probably wouldn’t have been able to do,” Jess explains. “We had a little bit more flexibility.

“I found that I had more time to go on a long run or fit in a circuit somewhere where I normally would struggle to fit it in.

How do you keep fit? Join the discussion in the comment section

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aAEMa_0auUS9jX00
Jessica has been enjoying herself with her family (Image: DAILY MIRROR)

“I feel like we got into a good rhythm of exercising. I went on 5k runs with Reggie at the beginning of lockdown, which we probably wouldn’t have done otherwise.

“I set up little obstacle courses for the children in the garden.

“We’re really lucky that we have a gym set-up in the garage, and I’d get them in there and I’d do circuits and they’d join in.

“It’s about finding ways of exercising that’s fun for them and doesn’t feel like a chore.”

Follow all the latest news by signing up to one of the Mirror's newsletters

Jessica says her own fitness regime is very different now compared to her glory days on the track.

She says: “When I was competing, it was very rigid and focused, and I would train twice a day, but now more than anything I have that flexibility about how I work out. I don’t have that pressure and expectation of trying to beat my personal best and constantly improving.

“I probably exercise three or four times a week. I do lots of HIIT circuits and I enjoy running a bit further than I ever needed to when I was an athlete.

“When I retired, I didn’t want to have any exercise targets. But one thing I started to enjoy was going on longer runs. When I was a competing athlete everything I did was quite speedy and explosive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WnerA_0auUS9jX00
Competing in 2012 (Image: AFP/Getty Images)

“I could never imagine running a 10k, whereas now I have been slowly increasing how far I go.”

So what tips does she have for us mere mortals? Jessica advises trying something new, but having realistic goals.

“It’s the hardest thing to change your routine, but once it becomes a habit, it’s much easier to stick to it. Don’t change too much too quickly.

“People think that just because I was an athlete I’m always motivated but that’s definitely not the case. Don’t be too hard on yourself. If you don’t feel up to that run, do a gentle yoga or stretch session instead.

“I feel so good after I’ve done a workout, whether it’s a really short workout or going on a 20k run. I just love that endorphin release and that feeling that it gives you when you’ve finished, and all the benefits you get with exercising.”

Jess, now ambassador for fruit producer Berry Gardens, is using what she learned as an athlete to help make sure her family eats well too.

“I was really lucky because I had people around me who understood nutrition from a young age, which not everyone has,” she says. “I’ve been able to pass that on to my kids as well. It has become second nature to me.

“My kids see what we’re eating and that influences their relationship with food and nutrition, so it’s about having that awareness and understanding that balance with food is one of the most important things.

“In the morning we have porridge with strawberries and blueberries. I’ll have a coffee, granola and yogurt.

“Lunchtime, it varies. My son’s quite adventurous and he’ll eat pretty much anything. My daughter is a little bit more challenging. Most lunchtimes she wants a cheese sandwich so we’ve got to find a way of introducing different things to her. I’ll make soup to get lots of nutrition in there without them realising, and I try and get them to eat different types of salad. It’s about trying to create colour on their plate.

“And then in the evening I’ll make homemade spaghetti bolognese or fish goujons with sweet potato chips. I’ll try not to give them biscuits and sweets every day. They see ­strawberries as a treat.

“I probably ate more sweets and sugary treats when I was competing because I was burning calories constantly, so it was fine. I still have a really sweet tooth for chocolatey desserts and crumbles.”

Jess says she’s very happily retired, adding: “I can’t imagine competing now – the pressures and sacrifices that it brings are huge.

“But I do sometimes miss that buzz when you are at the start line because I know how great that feels when you’re at the peak of your career, injury-free and ready to go.

“It is a unique feeling. But I’m pretty happy. I feel like I’ve had my time of competing in the limelight.”

  • Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill is an ambassador for Berry Gardens' Zara strawberries, Victoria blackberries and Maravilla raspberries

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

379K+
Followers
79K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Ennis Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Ennis#Fitness#Adrenaline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
Country
Japan
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Daily Mirror

Celebrating 120 years of female Olympians with Jessica Ennis-Hill

Despite starting in 1896, the Olympic Games has only allowed female representation since 1900, with Helene de Pourtales of Switzerland becoming the first female Olympian, competing in the sailing event. The 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games marks 120 years of female athletes being permitted to compete and as such, provides a...
Franklin County, ALFranklin County Times

Don’t miss this: Franklin Living

Ahem, ahem! May I present: The July/August edition of Franklin Living. Right off the bat, I have to tell you: I love this edition’s cover story. How perfect is it to feature someone from Franklin County – from little ol’ Pleasant Site – who has had such a major hand in the space program, in the middle of the most patriotic time of the year? I feel like the space program is such a critical part of America’s legacy and heritage, and I was thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to share a story of Franklin’s connection to the cosmos.
TV & VideosRefinery29

Jessica Explains Why She Didn’t Subject Her Boyfriend To The Love Is Blind Reunion

Spoilers are ahead. Jessica Batten received a stream of hurtful comments on Instagram after being made out to be Love Is Blind’s "villain" in early 2020, but now, the photo app holds a different place in her heart: It's also where she found love. As explained on the new three-episode special Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Batten started dating her now-boyfriend after the show aired. But while Batten seems very happy with her relationship in the recently released episodes, her boyfriend, Dr. Benjamin McGrath, did not join her for filming. The decision was based on a couple of very well-thought out considerations.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

David Beckham and Tom Cruise send fans into a frenzy with ‘iconic’ fist bump at Euro 2020 final

England might have got off to an incredible start at the Euro 2020 final against Italy (before the Italians equalised, and then won...), but there was something else that caught viewers’ attention.Football legend David Beckham and Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise sent Twitter into a frenzy after the pair marked England’s 1-0 lead – which came from Luke Shaw in the opening minutes of the game – with a celebratory fist bump. 🚨⚽️ | NEW: Tom Cruise and David Beckham fist-bump after Shaw’s goal pic.twitter.com/zhO9LttNgf— News For All (@NewsForAllUK) July 11, 2021Viewers flocked to Twitter to confirm they weren’t imagining...
Mental HealthYardbarker

Suni Lee’s father had emotional message for Simone Biles after daughter's gold

Suni Lee took home her first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, and her father was quick to give credit to Simone Biles. Lee, who is 18, won the women’s gymnastics all-around final. Biles was heavily favored to win the event for a second straight Olympics, but she withdrew due to mental health issues. After Lee posted a score of 57.433 to win the gold, her father John Lee told “TODAY” that there are “no words to express” how much the medal means to his family. He then had a message for Biles.
Worldcyclingweekly.com

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Everything you need to know about Laura Kenny

Laura Kenny CBE is a British track cyclist who specialises in the omnium, madison, scratch and team pursuit - here is everything you need to know as she competes in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Laura Kenny, 29 (born April 24, 1992) comes into Olympics the with a chance of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy