Flash Flood Warning issued for San Saba by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 11:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Saba The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for San Saba County in west central Texas * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 1129 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across much of San Saba County. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen, with an additional 1 to 3 inches possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Saba, Richland Springs, Algerita, Sloan, Skeeterville, Chappel, Elm Grove, Bend, Hall, Harkeyville, Spring Creek, Locker and Us-190 Near The Mcculloch-San Saba County Line. This includes the following Low Water Crossings FM 1030 crossing Wallace Creek, CR 340 crossing Dry Creek, CR 424 crossing Rough Creek, CR 208 crossing San Saba River, crossings along County Road 246, crossings along County Road 244, CR 340 crossing San Saba River and County Road 432 crossing Cherokee Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE