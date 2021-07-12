Flood Advisory issued for Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not go around any barricades on roads - instead find a different route. Target Area: Houston The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Houston County in southeastern Texas * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 1133 AM CDT, Grapeland Fire Department reported heavy rain of 4.61 inches in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring and road closures may be necessary. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Grapeland. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will prolong minor flooding.