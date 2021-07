KNOXVILLE, Iowa – Saturday at 6 p.m. marks the deadline for the $20,000 Priority Aviation Knoxville Nationals Sponsorship contest. The contest awards $20,000 to the driver generating the most funds for the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa. The contest also awards $10,000 to the second-place earner and $5,000 to third place. All that race fans have to do to help their favorite driver or team win, is make a donation to the museum by calling 1-800-874-4488, and mention the driver or team they would like to support.