SAN ANTONIO – Staying up to date with the latest slang may be a side hustle for some, and Dictionary.com is trying to keep up with its new additions for summer 2021. Some of the slang that has been added have been in use for a while, like ‘yeet,’ ‘oof’ and ‘zaddy’ are just now making an entry in the online dictionary. A new definition for ‘snack,’ which has been used to refer to an attractive person, has also been added.