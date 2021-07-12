Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Cop Convinces SCOTUS He Is Not a Computer Hacker

By Peter Brown
Law.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice Sargent Van Buren used his patrol car’s computer to access a Georgia vehicle license database in order to find out an owner’s information associated with a specific license plate number. He took this action in exchange for a $5,000 bribe. Unfortunately, Van Buren was ensnared in an FBI sting operation which resulted in his being charged with a felony under the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (the CFAA). After a jury trial, he was convicted and sentenced to 18 months imprisonment. This seemingly routine fact pattern resulted in the Supreme Court’s review of the scope of the CFAA to resolve conflicting interpretations among the federal circuits. Van Buren v. United States, 141 S.Ct. 1648 (2021). At issue was whether Van Buren exceeded his “authorized access” as defined by the CFAA. In a 6 to 3 split decision among the justices, Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s opinion found that the CFAA did not cover the misuse of computerized information if the person charged was otherwise authorized to access the data at issue.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotus#Hackers#Computers#Fbi#Cfaa#The Supreme Court#Congressional#Wargames#U S C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Winning Lawyer Says Opposing Counsel Boosted $66.5M Verdict

The way winning lawyer Brent Savage of Savage, Turner, Pinckney & Savage in Savannah tells the story, the heat behind his $66.5 million verdict in Liberty County State Court came less from him and more from his opposing counsel. “They put in the pretrial order that they wanted the jury...
Congress & CourtsRiverside Press Enterprise

Supreme Court has an opportunity to clarify extent of Second Amendment

The opening brief has now been filed in what could be a landmark Supreme Court decision on Second Amendment rights. The justices will hear the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Corlett during their October 2021 term. The question to be decided is whether New York’s denial of applications for concealed-carry licenses for self-defense violated the Second Amendment.
Congress & CourtsReason.com

Today in Supreme Court History: July 30, 1956

7/30/1956: Congress enacted a resolution, declaring that the motto of the United States is "In God we Trust." The Supreme Court declined to grant review in Newdow v.Congress, which considered the constitutionality of that motto. Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

SCOTUS term marked by unexpected alignments and incrementalism

July 26, 2021 - The U.S. Supreme Court's October 2020 term opened with drama: Mourning Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, adjusting to a new colleague, bracing for the accompanying shift in the court's long-time balance of power, and anticipating a contentious election — all in the pandemic-induced arena of telephonic arguments and conferences. But this term's controversy and discord ended up being more subtle than the beginnings foreboded.
Congress & CourtsThe Ada News

SCOTUS will hear pro-life case

The U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) has announced they will hear Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health in the Fall of 2021. The case involves a 15-week abortion ban law passed by Mississippi in 2018. The Oklahoma legislature passed a similar law this year and it was signed into law by Governor Stitt. There are 1,200 abortion restriction laws across the U.S.
POTUSMSNBC

Jim Jordan clumsily adds new details to his Jan. 6 call with Trump

When it comes to the Jan. 6 attack, and his interactions with Donald Trump the day of the insurrectionist riot, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has generally adopted a confident posture. "If they call me, I got nothing to hide," the Ohio Republican boasted early last week. This week, that confidence...

Comments / 0

Community Policy