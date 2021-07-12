Cancel
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County students make Dean’s List

By Lower Bucks Times
Hampton Times
 19 days ago
Des Moines Area Community College and the University of Maine announced that several Bucks County students made their respective Dean’s Lists. Des Moines president Rob Denson shared that Michaele Johnson, of Feasterville, who is studying liberal arts, earned a spot on the spring semester Dean’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester.

Southampton, PA
Local news for Southampton, PA.

