Bucks County students make Dean’s List

The Bucks County Historical Society, which operates the Mercer Museum and Fonthill Castle, named Gloria Pugliese as vice president of development, effective Monday, July 12. The vice president of development provides leadership and management for the creation and implementation of short- and long-term development plans to support the BCHS’ institutional mission-driven initiatives. This senior leadership position identifies, cultivates, solicits and stewards gifts from individuals, foundations, corporations and government sources to support the BCHS’ mission and achieve the museum’s strategic goals.