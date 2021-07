Creating a trust as part of an estate plan can help protect assets and ensure your financial legacy is preserved. If you’re married, you may consider establishing a QTIP trust, which is short for qualified terminable interest property trust. This type of trust allows the grantor to set aside assets for a surviving spouse while still having control over what happens to those assets once they pass away. A QTIP trust can offer financial reassurance if you’re concerned about what would happen to your spouse after you’re gone. Estate planning can be complicated; make sure you’re making the best decisions by working with a financial advisor.