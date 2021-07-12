Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

FBI Accuses Man of Attempting to Sell Faked Works by Basquiat and Haring

By Alex Greenberger
Posted by 
ARTnews
ARTnews
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Friday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said it had arrested a 49-year-old man named Angel Pereda who had allegedly tried to sell faked artworks by Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring. According to its release, Pereda, who hails from Mexico, had been asking for millions of dollars for the works.

www.artnews.com

Comments / 0

ARTnews

ARTnews

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Haring
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Fakes#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Bob Sedgwick, brother of Kyra, dishonored family as ‘drug kingpin’

In May 1990, Robert Sedgwick should’ve been on top of the world. The 29-year-old actor had just booked a recurring gig on the ABC soap opera “One Life To Live.” He was making a grand a day, and though he considered soap operas “the lowest job in the acting food chain,” he was still grateful for the work.
U.S. PoliticsNewsweek

'Kraken' Lawyer Sidney Powell Suggests FBI Had 'Leading Role in Creating' Capitol Riot

Lawyer Sidney Powell says that the FBI likely had a "substantial or leading role in creating" the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6. Powell famously promised to "release the kraken" last year by using her legal prowess to keep former President Donald Trump in power despite his loss in the presidential election. She expressed support for the claim of FBI involvement in the Capitol riot during a recent interview with conservative commentator Brannon Howse, who asked Powell whether she agreed with "some members of Congress" who have promoted the conspiracy theory.
Pāhoa, HIbigislandnow.com

Judges Reduces Bail for Pāhoa Man Accused of Attempted Murder

Bail for a Pāhoa man accused of attempted murder and domestic abuse was granted a bail reduction during his arraignment hearing from $527,000 to $150,000. Thirty-nine-year-old Frank William Funes appeared by video from Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center before 3rd Circuit Court Judge Peter Kubota in Hilo on Wednesday, July 28, where he entered a plea of not guilty for offenses related to an incident that occurred on July 8 in Hawaiian Beaches.
Miami, FLWSVN-TV

FBI arrests man in Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - The FBI has arrested a man in his Miami home. The arrest took place on the 400 block of Southwest 56th Street, at around 5 a.m., Friday. The man could be seen walking from his home with his hands in the air before being detained. 7News spoke...
EntertainmentPosted by
ARTnews

German Socialite Jailed for Theft in Fraudulent Sale of Kusama Sculpture

German socialite Angela Gulbenkian will be jailed for 3.5 years after pleading guilty to two counts of theft earlier this month for stealing more than $1.4 million, according to Publico. Gulbenkian had been contracted by the Singapore-based company called Artseen to sell an iconic Yayoi Kusama pumpkin sculpture that they had in their possession. She took payment for the work, but never completed the transaction.
EntertainmentPosted by
ARTnews

‘Vessel’ Closes After Fourth Suicide, Hunter Biden Talks Art, and More: Morning Links for July 30, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. ANOTHER TRAGEDY AT THE VESSEL. On Thursday, a teenager jumped to his death from Thomas Heatherwick‘s giant Manhattan sculpture while visiting with family, the New York Daily News reports. It is the fourth suicide at the structure, which adopted new safety measures earlier this year. “We thought we did everything that would really prevent this,” Stephen Ross, the work’s developer, told the Daily Beast. Lowell Kern, chair of Community Board 4, told the website that “is just not true. They could have raised the height of the barriers, and that would have prevented this tragedy.” The attraction will be closed, Ross said, while staffers decide whether to reopen it. In other Heatherwick news, the designer said he is not working on a U.K. Covid memorial . Recent reports had him meeting with officials about such a project. In a statement obtained by Dezeen, his studio said, “As designers who have experience creating moments of national significance, we were approached in an advisory capacity.”
Piqua, OHmiamivalleytoday.com

Piqua woman, man charged by FBI

PIQUA — The FBI served a search warrant this morning in the 800 block of Caldwell Street. Charged following the court-authorized law enforcement activity at her residence was Therese Borgerding of Piqua. An FBI spokesperson said that the charges are in connection with riots at the United States Capitol in...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
ARTnews

U.S. Government Sells Felon Martin Shkreli’s One-of-a-Kind Wu-Tang Clan Album

The United States government sold the sole copy of the Wu-Tang Clan’s 2015 album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, which had been seized from Martin Shkreli after he was convicted of investment fraud. In September 2015, Shkreli’s company Turing Pharmaceuticals acquired the patent to Daraprim, a medication used to treat malaria and HIV/AIDs. The company then increased the price of the drug by 5,000 percent, from $13.50 per pill to $750. The move drew widespread ire, and soon after, Shkreli was under investigation. In 2018, he was convicted of investment fraud—for charges unrelated to the Daraprim price hike—and charged to forfeit $7.4 million in fines. When he claimed insufficient funds to fulfill the forfeiture order, the government seized some of Shkreli’s assets, including the Wu-Tang Clan album that he bought at a Paddle8 auction for $2 million in 2015.
Travelriviera-maya-news.com

Police arrest man in Playa del Carmen for selling fake vaccination certificates on social media

Playa del Carmen, Q.R. — Updated: A man found offering false covid-19 tests on social media has been taken into police custody. The Attorney General made the acknowledgement on social media saying “investigating agents captured Khon G of foreign origin for the crime of falsification and use of a false document of vaccination certificates that he fraudulently advertised on social networks.”
York County, PARegister Citizen

New trial ordered for man accused of murder, faked ATV crash

YORK, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for a man accused of killing his wife and then faking an all-terrain vehicle accident to cover up the slaying almost a decade ago. The state's highest court ruled 5-2 Friday that 48-year-old Joseph Fitzpatrick III might...

Comments / 0

Community Policy