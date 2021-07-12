Loki and Sylvie’s Relationship Is About Forgiveness, According to ‘Loki’ Writer Michael Waldron
Marvel’s Loki marks many firsts for the franchise’s trickster — including the first time he’s ever received a love interest. Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) relationship with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) plays a central role in the story, and Marvel fans have been quick to speculate on what it could mean. After all, it’s no coincidence that Loki would fall for another version of himself. Many attribute this to the character’s narcissistic qualities, but series writer Michael Waldron believes the Loki and Sylvie romance runs deeper than that.www.cheatsheet.com
