Loki and Sylvie’s Relationship Is About Forgiveness, According to ‘Loki’ Writer Michael Waldron

Loki actually only had Jonathan Majors on set for a week. The new information comes from director Kate Herron’s recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly. It seems as though the Lovecraft Country star had to complete The Harder They Fall while production was going on. But, Marvel made it work and the result still has the fans going wild on social media right now. Majors brought a sort of off-kilter energy that is being quoted every minute. MCU fans were basically unified in their belief that the Disney+ shows would ever premiere a villain of this stature. But, literally, anything can happen now that the Multiverse is alive and well in this fandom. Read what Majors had to say himself: "That was the hard part: preparing [He Who Remains] while leading The Harder They Fall," said the Loki star. "It was wild."