Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Modernized Antitrust Laws May Usher In New Era of Enforcement

By Karen Hoffman Lent, Kenneth Schwartz
Law.com
 19 days ago

Legislation under consideration in Albany and Washington, D.C., if enacted, may mark the beginning of a new era of antitrust enforcement. The bills and resulting legislative activity are largely in response to the perceived inadequacy of 20th century antitrust laws to address 21st century issues, particularly those in the technology sector. To that end, lawmakers appear eager to pare down the influence of large companies and ease plaintiffs’ (including the government’s) burdens in antitrust cases while also permitting enhanced government enforcement action. The resulting legislation, while still far from black letter law and facing steep challenges at the federal level, is indicative of growing wariness by legislators with available antitrust measures in an environment where the antitrust laws and actions are increasingly in the spotlight and increasingly viewed as political football.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antitrust Laws#The New York State Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Lawvermontbiz.com

Leahy requests updates on enforcement of antitrust act over health insurers

Vermont Business Magazine Senators Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) and Steve Daines (R-Mont) on Tuesday requested updates from both the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) on their recent efforts to combat anticompetitive conduct in the health insurance industry. The two senators recently served as chief cosponsors of the bipartisan Competitive Health Insurance Reform Act (CHIRA), which protects consumers by repealing a long-outdated antitrust exemption for the health insurance industry.
Skagit County, WASkagit Valley Herald

New laws forcing local law enforcement to adjust

A variety of police reform laws enacted this year will change the way law enforcement does its job, and while there is hope the changes will be for the better, there are also concerns about the impacts the reforms may have on the safety of the community. Mount Vernon Police...
ElectionsMarietta Times

New law may change voter education efforts

With Ohio searching for more poll workers during the pandemic last year, Secretary of State Frank LaRose had to get creative. Ohioans needed their hair cut after being indoors for months. And, perhaps just as much, they wanted to go out again for drinks. So LaRose announced two new programs meant to spur voter registration and poll worker recruitment.
Airway Heights, WAcheneyfreepress.com

WASPC voices concerns regarding new law enforcement legislation

AIRWAY HEIGHTS — The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) is currently working on community outreach to educate the public on the effects of new police legislature that went into effect on July 25. In a previous story, it was implied that the WASPC supported the reforms. While they do support some of the reforms, they have serious concerns about others.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Groups Voluntarily Ditch Lawsuit Against Tossed Methane Rule

Environmental groups and states dropped their lawsuit against a Trump-era oil and gas methane rule that was scrapped through the Congressional Review Act. All parties agreed to drop the suit since the rule is “is now without force or effect and cannot be re-promulgated,” according to a motion filed Thursday at the U.S Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
LawLaw.com

More Law Firms Get Aggressive on Vaccine Mandates While Reevaluating Office Returns

Several big law firms, including Hogan Lovells, Lowenstein Sandler and Dickinson Wright, said Thursday they were instituting vaccine requirements for lawyer and staff attendance in the office. And more firms are considering pushing back their office return dates. As federal, state and local governments impose new rules for vaccines and...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The blunt truth about vaccination

From social security to polio vaccines to drivers licenses and the draft, the United States has a long history of requiring citizens to participate in programs that help all of us, writes Julian Zelizer. Thinking of the common good is patriotic, as American as apple pie--part of what ACTUALLY makes America great.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

EXCLUSIVE: Top Republicans torch FTC for 'partisan changes' that will harm consumers

Top House Republicans blasted the Democratic-led Federal Trade Commission Thursday, criticizing them for unfairly consolidating agency power, expanding regulatory authority in a partisan manner, and abandoning bipartisan transparency processes. The Washington Examiner obtained a letter that was sent to the five FTC commissioners, which includes three Democrats and two Republicans,...
POTUSMSNBC

McCarthy starts hedging on Trump's culpability for Jan. 6 attack

For months, Republicans and their allies have struggled to find someone politically satisfying to blame for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. For a brief period, many in the GOP liked the idea of blaming Antifa, which didn't make any sense. Some conservatives also tried blaming the FBI, which also didn't work.

Comments / 0

Community Policy