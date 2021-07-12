Modernized Antitrust Laws May Usher In New Era of Enforcement

Legislation under consideration in Albany and Washington, D.C., if enacted, may mark the beginning of a new era of antitrust enforcement. The bills and resulting legislative activity are largely in response to the perceived inadequacy of 20th century antitrust laws to address 21st century issues, particularly those in the technology sector. To that end, lawmakers appear eager to pare down the influence of large companies and ease plaintiffs’ (including the government’s) burdens in antitrust cases while also permitting enhanced government enforcement action. The resulting legislation, while still far from black letter law and facing steep challenges at the federal level, is indicative of growing wariness by legislators with available antitrust measures in an environment where the antitrust laws and actions are increasingly in the spotlight and increasingly viewed as political football.