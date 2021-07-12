Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Best Show Host Tom Scharpling’s Memoir Is Devastating and Hilarious

By Evan Minske r
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pitchfork Book Club highlights today’s best new music books. Note: This review discusses self-harm. Being a Tom Scharpling fan—or in the fandom’s vernacular, a “Friend of Tom”—means getting to revel in the endless rabbit hole of his work. The comedian has helmed dozens of projects with The Best Show as his flagship, and the long-running weekly call-in radio program somehow deserves its tongue-in-cheek title. Scharpling captivates his listeners by holding court as a self-styled “crabapple.” There’s a palpable glee when he shouts “get off my phone,” “Bad Company’s” a blithering reply-guy, or bad-mouths The Muppets (or Billy Crystal or Ringo Starr or the Grateful Dead). It’s the home of his comedy partnership with Superchunk drummer Jon Wurster, who voices wildly silly call-in characters like Philly Boy Roy. There’s a whole Numero Group box set of Scharpling & Wurster calls, and once you burn through those, there’s still so much more to discover. Just when you feel like you’ve found the best that Scharpling has to offer, the YouTube algorithm coughs up “Coffin Talk.”

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Billy Crystal
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Jon Wurster
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Paul Simon
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Mc Hammer
Person
Kesha
Person
Patti Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Music Archive#Pitchfork Book Club#Numero Group#Scharpling Wurster#Humble Pie#Trl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
Related
Video GamesRochester Sentinel

Damon Wayans Jr. to Host Peacock’s ‘Frogger’ Game Show

Gamers get excited! Peacock’s new competition show Frogger, based on the popular 80’s video game of the same name, has found its host in actor and comedian Damon Wayans Jr., with Kyle Brandt set to co-host. The 13 hour-long episode series will bring the classic game to life like never...
MusicCleveland Scene

In Advance of Next Week's Show at the Agora, Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner Talks About Her New Album and Memoir

Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner says she originally wanted to become a journalist. “I was always interested in writing since middle school,” the singer-songwriter says via Zoom from her Brooklyn, NY home. Japanese Breakfast performs at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Agora. “I thought that in order to be a writer, I had to be a journalist. I was interested in journalism in middle school and high school.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Tom O’Connor Dies: UK Comedian, TV Show Host And Actor Was 81

Tom O’Connor, a comedian and television show host for decades in the UK, died Sunday in a hospital in Buckinghamshire at age 81 of complications related to Parkinson’s disease. His son, Steve Finan O’Connor, said he was a “unique comedian who was light years ahead of political correctness.” He added,...
CelebritiesEW.com

LeVar Burton's daughter hilariously trolls his Jeopardy hosting debut

LeVar Burton has spent years preparing for the opportunity to stand at the Jeopardy podium — a goal that finally came to fruition this week as he kicked off his stint as a guest host. But while the moment marked a career high for the Star Trek actor and Reading Rainbow icon, his daughter Mica Burton was quick to have a little fun at his expense.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Nicolas Bechtel Says Goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL

Fans were surprised to find that after eight years, the role of Spencer Cassadine on GENERAL HOSPITAL was recast with fan-favorite Nicolas Bechtel being replaced with Nicholas Alexander Chavez. The new actor made his debut in the July 2 episode and a few days later, on July 5, Bechtel reached out to his numerous fans on social media.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Battled with Alzheimer’s Towards End of Show

While “The Beverly Hillbillies” remains one of classic TV’s popular shows, one of its stars was dealing with Alzheimer’s disease near its end. Raymond Bailey played banker Milburn Drysdale throughout the show’s nine-season run on CBS. According to IMDB, in some of his final scenes, there’s evidence of the disease’s advancement. Bailey reportedly wasn’t able to work anymore after 1975 in show business, according to The Life and Times of Hollywood. He only stayed in touch with one cast member, Nancy Kulp, who played his secretary, Jane Hathaway, in the series.
AnimalsNewsweek

Great Dane Has Adorable Reaction to Being Ignored by Owner

When a dog owner decided to ignore her Great Dane in a TikTok video, the pet's reaction was so sweet that it has melted hearts online. The footage, which was shared to the app by Olympus Great Danes, shows a dog named Apollo sat on the sofa next to a woman.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Jada Pinkett Smith rocking new hairdo (photo)

As some fans may know, actress Jada Pinkett Smith has not rocked long hair most likely because she has been losing hair for years now. The wife of Hollywood heavyweight Will Smith has been very candid about her hair loss, which has not been shoulder-length since her Menace II Society and “A Different World” days of the early 1990s. She has been outspoken on the subject mostly on her award-winning Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk.”
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Rolling Stone

Charlie Robinson, ‘Night Court’ Actor, Dead at 75

Charlie Robinson, whose five-decade acting career included playing series mainstay Mac Robinson the court clerk on Night Court, died on Sunday in Los Angeles due to cardiac arrest and cancer complications, as Variety reports. He was 75. Starring in numerous TV, film and theater productions, Robinson’s enduring role was as Mac Robinson on Night Court, which he joined in 1984 for Season Two and portrayed through the rest of its nine-season run. His first recurring role before portraying Mac was in primetime soap opera Flamingo Road, and in 1983 he starred in the short-lived comedy sitcom Buffalo Bill. After Night Court wrapped...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’: When and How Did Granny Actor Irene Ryan Die?

Beverly Hillbillies icon Irene Ryan died relatively young in 1973, a story that tragically begins with a live Broadway performance. After her incredible turn as “Granny” on The Beverly Hillbillies, Irene Ryan would be cast in the prestigious Broadway production of Pippin. Ryan took on the role of Berthe, directed by stage icon Bob Fosse. Within, she would perform the number “No Time at All,” and bring the house down every time.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy