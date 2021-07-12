The Best Show Host Tom Scharpling’s Memoir Is Devastating and Hilarious

Pitchfork Book Club highlights today’s best new music books. Note: This review discusses self-harm. Being a Tom Scharpling fan—or in the fandom’s vernacular, a “Friend of Tom”—means getting to revel in the endless rabbit hole of his work. The comedian has helmed dozens of projects with The Best Show as his flagship, and the long-running weekly call-in radio program somehow deserves its tongue-in-cheek title. Scharpling captivates his listeners by holding court as a self-styled “crabapple.” There’s a palpable glee when he shouts “get off my phone,” “Bad Company’s” a blithering reply-guy, or bad-mouths The Muppets (or Billy Crystal or Ringo Starr or the Grateful Dead). It’s the home of his comedy partnership with Superchunk drummer Jon Wurster, who voices wildly silly call-in characters like Philly Boy Roy. There’s a whole Numero Group box set of Scharpling & Wurster calls, and once you burn through those, there’s still so much more to discover. Just when you feel like you’ve found the best that Scharpling has to offer, the YouTube algorithm coughs up “Coffin Talk.”