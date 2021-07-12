Tesla's Full Self Driving Is Not Even Close To Being A Self-Driving System

Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) capability does not live up to its name, but the $10,000 option adds some neat tricks to Tesla's current crop of electric cars. If the features associated with FSD happen to interest you, but the option's hefty price tag does not, then maybe Tesla's new subscription plan is the perfect way to dip your toes in the proverbial FSD waters. The subscription model is available for owners of Tesla models running the company's Full Self-Driving computer 3.0 or newer hardware and the brand's Autopilot function. Tesla started placing FSD computer 3.0 in its vehicles in 2019, though the brand offers a complimentary upgrade to the newer setup for older models equipped with FSD and the earlier FSD computer 2.0 or 2.5 hardware.