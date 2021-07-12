Tesla's Full Self Driving Is Not Even Close To Being A Self-Driving System
Tesla released the ninth version of its Full Self Driving Beta this weekend; news we felt deserved a critical public safety announcement: there are no self-driving cars on sale in 2021. Zero, zilch, nada. Tesla's "Full Self Driving (FSD)" name might make it sound fully autonomous, but even Tesla will admit (likely for legal reasons) that it's only an advanced Level 2 system, like GM's Super Cruise. When people think of a "self-driving car," they typically imagine Level 4 (where drivers only intervene under certain circumstances) or Level 5 (where there is no steering wheel or pedals).carbuzz.com
