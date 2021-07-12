Cancel
Cars

Tesla's Full Self Driving Is Not Even Close To Being A Self-Driving System

By Jared Rosenholtz
CarBuzz.com
 19 days ago
Tesla released the ninth version of its Full Self Driving Beta this weekend; news we felt deserved a critical public safety announcement: there are no self-driving cars on sale in 2021. Zero, zilch, nada. Tesla's "Full Self Driving (FSD)" name might make it sound fully autonomous, but even Tesla will admit (likely for legal reasons) that it's only an advanced Level 2 system, like GM's Super Cruise. When people think of a "self-driving car," they typically imagine Level 4 (where drivers only intervene under certain circumstances) or Level 5 (where there is no steering wheel or pedals).

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

#Self Driving Cars#Gm#Super Cruise#Fsd Capability
