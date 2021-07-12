Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Scheduled to pitch over weekend

Freeland (finger) is listed as the Rockies' probable starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Dodgers. Freeland's final start of the first half July 9 against the Padres ended early due to a blister on his pitching hand, but the All-Star break will afford the southpaw plenty of time to recover. Assuming he's able to complete a bullpen session later this week without incident, he'll take the hill for the third game of the Rockies' series with the Dodgers.