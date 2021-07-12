Cancel
MLB

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Scheduled to pitch over weekend

 19 days ago

Freeland (finger) is listed as the Rockies' probable starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Dodgers. Freeland's final start of the first half July 9 against the Padres ended early due to a blister on his pitching hand, but the All-Star break will afford the southpaw plenty of time to recover. Assuming he's able to complete a bullpen session later this week without incident, he'll take the hill for the third game of the Rockies' series with the Dodgers.

