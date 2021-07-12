Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Clemson QB's Chandler, Taylor Still on Board After Day One of MLB Draft

By Owen Watterson
Posted by 
AllClemson
AllClemson
 19 days ago

Taisun Phommachanh's spring game ACL injury set Clemson dangerously close to panic mode in the eyes of those nationally, but Dabo Swinney and Clemson fans saw two potential quarterback room additions for 2021 stay off of MLB's day one draftee list.

Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor, both signed to Swinney's 2021 recruiting class, are already on campus but that didn't stop multiple analysts' from having both players as first-round selections in mocks leading up to the draft.

With guaranteed money falling lower for both players the longer they sit, every name that's called before them likely ups their chances of playing Clemson this fall. Both would then start their multi-sport careers under Swinney and Tigers' baseball head coach Monte Lee.

A missed NCAA Tournament appearance for Lee leaves much to be desired for the Tigers' baseball program heading into the offseason. Caden Grice's development has helped the talk of next year after the left-handed first baseman/LHP earned Freshman All-American honors, but Lee will desperately require bullpen consistency in 2022.

Chandler gives even more promise to a young bullpen as a hard-throwing right-handed pitcher that also plays in the infield and swings a good bat, while Taylor was a virtual consensus first-round centerfield talent.

Neither Chandler nor Taylor are likely to contribute at a high level in their first year of football like they could baseball, as D.J. Uiagalelei leads multiple preseason Heisman polls and will undoubtedly be the most significant factor in Clemson's success. Behind Uiagalelei, though, Chandler and Taylor could provide some much-needed depth.

Swinney's had depth issues at quarterback before and isn't treading unknown waters, contrary to the belief from out-of-the-know national voices. The Tigers' last time dealing with a similar depth dilemma in 2018 netted them a national title. Kelly Bryant's transfer to Missouri left Clemson with the freshman Lawrence, Chase Brice, punter Will Spiers, and Hunter Renfrow as the last-ditch option in a disaster scenario.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xv3Qb_0auUPstQ00

Chandler, Taylor Still On Board After Day One of MLB Draft

In an MLB Draft night to watch for Clemson fans, both Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor remain available leaving hope for depth in the Tigers' quarterback room.

Clemson Coaching Staff Keeping In Touch With 2022 In-State Offensive Linemen

In-state offensive Chase Sweigart told All Clemson that he is still in contact with the Clemson coaching staff and that playing for the Tigers is something he's always wanted to do.

MLB Draft Day Could Have Big Effect on Clemson Programs

Sunday's MLB draft could impact both Clemson football and baseball, depending on where Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor go and what decision they have to make.

Rounds 2-10 of the MLB Draft will continue on Monday at 1 P.M. Signing bonus money for the top picks in the second round will likely end somewhere under two million and likely below one million by the third round's start. However, there are teams that have enough bonus money to pay second-round picks first-round kind of money, so the Tigers aren't completely out of the woods just yet.

"What (my family and I are) talking about (now) is just looking for the best opportunity and best fit for me," Chandler told MLB Network before the draft. "Where I'm at now, in Clemson, it's the greatest school in the country, and I love every bit of it. But, I do have a tough decision coming up, and I'm just gonna let God lead the way."

Although, if either player chooses to stay in school, new national and state NIL rules could allow for both to make some money in an attempt to offset any losses throughout their collegiate careers.

At one time Chandler was committed to play baseball for Georgia. However, after a strong junior season at North Oconee High School, his football stock quickly started to rise and he was offered a football scholarship by Clemson before the start of his senior season. Soon after he decommitted from Georgia and committed to Clemson.

"The recruiting process was very fast and came onto me (in) May of 2020, so right as COVID was kind of getting kicked in," Chandler said. "Clemson was always a school that I just really wanted to play at. I mean, you see what they do on the field and what they do off the field. It's just no one comes close to it, and Dabo Swinney, Coach Swinney, he's the best."

If Chandler was to hear his name called in the second round on Monday, it's apparent that his short time at Clemson has already had an impact on him, and the decision process will not be easy.

"If I do choose to play baseball, I'll probably shed a tear or two, but all the guys up here are great, (they're) on my side, with whatever I do," Chandler said. "The QB room up here is top-notch, along with all the coaches."

Comments / 0

AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
176
Followers
388
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monte Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Clemson Football#Ncaa Tournament#Acl#Tigers#Ncaa Tournament#All American#Heisman#Clemson Programs#The Mlb Draft#Mlb Network#Nil#North Oconee High School#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
MLB
News Break
College Football
Related
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Elite Kansas ATH Commits to Clemson

Clemson has been on a torrid streak on the recruiting trail of late. Since things opened back up at the beginning of June, the Tigers have picked up verbals from eight of their 12 total commitments in the 2022 class. The latest came on Friday night when Jaren Kanak announced...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Commit Cade Klubnik Attempting to Help Tigers Recruit Oscar Delp

After landing one of the top tight ends in the country last year in Jake Briningstool, the Tigers have once again set their sights on one of the nation's best in 2022. Clemson has offers out to just two uncommitted players at the position in Oscar Delp and Jaleel Skinner, but as the summer months start to wane, it is Delp that the coaching staff appears to have really zeroed in on.
NFLPosted by
AllClemson

Jaguars OC Pleased with Lawrence, Working Etienne Hard

Darrell Bevell is still in the very early stages of getting to know what Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne are capable of, but the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator like what he sees from the two former Clemson stars. Bevell met with the Jacksonville media following the second practice of training...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Needs 'Collective Effort' at Running Back to Replace Travis Etienne

With fall camp rapidly approaching, one of the biggest issues at hand for the Clemson coaching staff is having to replace the production of running back Travis Etienne. Etienne, a first round NFL Draft pick, has been a staple in the Tigers backfield for the past three-plus seasons and left school as the ACC's all-time leading rusher with 4,952 yards, along with 70 rushing touchdowns.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

After 'Weird' 2020 Season, This Offseason Felt 'Right' for James Sklaski

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Football has often been described as the ultimate team sport. After spending most of the 2020 offseason apart and being responsible for their own preparation, the Clemson football team has been back together this spring and summer and sixth-year linebacker James Skalski said that's had a very positive impact when it comes to building team chemistry.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson's Streeter on Not Bringing in Transfer QB: 'I Know I Have Enough Guys'

To the casual fan, it might appear that the Clemson Tigers have depth concerns at the quarterback position. After losing Taisun Phommachanh to an Achilles injury in the spring and Bubba Chandler to the MLB Draft, those concerns would on the surface appear to be justified. Many wondered if the Tigers might finally use the transfer portal for the first time in an effort to bring in another arm to help shore up the depth behind starter D.J. Uiagalelei.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Coaches Expect D.J. Uiagalelei to be Explosive Part of Clemson Running Game

Throughout the Dabo Swinney era, the quarterback run has become a key component of the Clemson offense. Tajh Boyd, Deshaun Watson, Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence were all valuable assets in the Tigers rushing attack over the past decade. Each brought their own unique skill to the offense when it comes to running the ball, and each had a tremendous amount of success using their legs to keep opposing defenses off balance.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

4 Things We Learned After a Week of Interview

This probably goes without saying, but this Clemson team has a distinctive appearance—focus. They are focused on not ending the 2021 season with a loss. In fact, super-senior linebacker James Skalski stated that not wanting to end his career with a loss was the No. 1 reason that he chose to return for a sixth year. I am not saying that I would bet on this team to win the entire thing, there are way too many variables, but I am saying I haven't seen a team this focused since 2018—when the Power Rangers returned to avenge a loss in the semifinals,
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Leads with Eight on Preseason All-ACC Team

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Six-time defending champion Clemson leads all schools with eight players on the 27-member 2021 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Football Team announced Tuesday, while North Carolina junior quarterback Sam Howell was chosen the ACC Preseason Player of the Year. Preseason honors were determined by a vote of...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

All Clemson Forums are Here! (Bonus Ultimate Tiger Fan Giveaway)

All Clemson has launched a new feature: public forums. Readers can now voice their opinion or ask any question on our new forums, message boards, topics and threads. Interact with each other and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Owen Watterson on any subject. We have threads on football, basketball, softball and baseball, plus other sports and even threads for off-topic discussions.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson's Uiagalelei Optimistic on Quick Phommachanh Return

Clemson sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is eyeing a quick return for backup Taisun Phommachan, who suffered an Achilles tendon tear in the spring game. "Taisun's doing great," Uiagalelei said Thursday at ACC Kickoff. "I was just talking to him. He said he's doing really well. He's almost back. He should be back for the South Carolina State game. It's really exciting."
NFLPosted by
AllClemson

Ranking ACC Quarterbacks: Will Deep Position Alter Conference's Narrative?

If the ACC begins to change the narrative this season that this is a one-team football league with a bunch of mediocre squads, it'll be because of quarterback play. When it comes to the most important position on the field, this conference is loaded with experience. Now, that alone doesn't win games, but the talent level is also higher than it has been in recent seasons.
NFLPosted by
AllClemson

Safeties 'Got Some Scars', But Better Than Last Season

After pointing out Nolan Turner was 'supposed to have inside help' on a big play against Ohio State, safeties/special teams coach Mickey Conn quickly added that Turner might not have the measurables, but is where he is because "He's a football player." "Yeah, I like the instinctive guys, and the...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

All Clemson Exclusive: Spiller Hitting Ground Running as Recruiter

One of the biggest recruits in the history of Clemson football has now seen his career come full circle. Legendary running back C.J. Spiller is entering his first season as the Tigers running backs coach and while he is very much looking forward to his duties as a coach on the field, he's also looking forward to the recruiting aspect of his job with the same level of excitement.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney Remembers Meeting Bobby Bowden

News broke that former Florida State Seminoles head coach Bobby Bowden was diagnosed with a terminal disease. The legendary coach spent more than 40 years as a dominant force in college football. "The news came out [Wednesday], but we've known for about 10 days," the University of Louisiana at Monroe...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Bates: Clemson's Been Proactive with NIL

CHARLOTTE - For some recruits, Todd Bates knows the priority is name, image and likeness and how much money they can make if they choose Clemson. The Tigers' recruiting coordinator and defensive tackles coach has a clear message to give those prospects, one that he's already been preaching for years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy