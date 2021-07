• The list of players that have averaged at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in an NBA Finals series begins and ends with a Milwaukee Buck. Giannis Antetokounmpo enters Game 6 averaging 32.2 points, 13.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the first to accomplish the feat in 1974 (32.6 ppg, 12.1 rpg, 5.4 apg) but his Bucks lost to the Celtics in seven games. If Giannis is able to maintain these averages and win the title, he would join Hakeem Olajuwon as the only player to do so. Giannis is the only player on this list to post these numbers while averaging fewer than 40 minutes per game. He would also be the first to do so while shooting over 60% from the field (61.2 FG%).