(G)I-dle's Soyeon shares 'Beam Beam' choreography video

By Annie Martin
Posted by 
UPI News
 19 days ago
July 12 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Soyeon has released a choreography video for her solo single "Beam Beam."

The 22-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group (G)I-dle, shared a video Monday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a dance practice for her "Beam Beam" music video.

The video shows Soyeon performing the "Beam Beam" choreography with backup dancers in a studio. The singer sports a yellow tank top and white pants.

Soyeon released the official music video for "Beam Beam" last week. The video shows the singer play a cashier at a fast food burger restaurant.

"Beam Beam" is the title track from Soyeon's debut solo EP, Windy, released last week with the music video. The mini album features four other songs, including "Weather" and "Psycho."

(G)I-dle also consists of Miyeon, Minnie, Soojin, Yuqi and Shuhua. The group made its debut in 2018.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
