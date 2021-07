WASHINGTON, D.C. – Members of the U.S. Senate voted unanimously Thursday to support National Guard training and readiness. “When Utah’s sons and daughters reported to Washington, D.C. to protect the Capitol, they did so out of a commitment to duty and patriotism,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) said after the rare non-partisan vote in the Senate. “It is unacceptable that their service would have been punished by being denied the necessary funds to carry out additional missions and training.”