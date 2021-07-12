Jamie Lynn Spears ‘Stands Behind’ Sister Britney Spears As Conservatorship Battle Continues

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleJamie Lynn Spears ‘wants the best’ for her sister Britney Spears in her conservatorship battle and has been supporting the popstar. Britney Spears‘, 39, younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, feels like she’s been supporting the “Toxic” singer, during Britney’s continued legal battle over her conservatorship. Even though she’s taken some heat amid the conservatorship drama, Jamie Lynn has her sister’s back. “Jamie Lynn feels she stands behind Britney like crazy,” a source close to the family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants the best for her and does believe she needs more rights. Her sister has literally no say. She gets a bad rap that she’s not fighting for her but that’s ridiculous. There’s a lot of things going on that people don’t understand.”

