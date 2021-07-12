Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UK health chief: England will lift all lockdown restrictions

By PAN PYLAS and SYLVIA HUI
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uOM6F_0auUOR9I00

LONDON — (AP) — All remaining lockdown restrictions in England will be lifted in a week despite a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, Britain's health secretary said Monday, adding it's the right time to allow Britons a chance to return to normal life.

Sajid Javid told Parliament that Britain's successful vaccine rollout means that nine out of 10 adults in the U.K. now have antibodies against the virus. The government is on track to meet its target of offering all adults a first vaccine dose by July 19, the day when all remaining lockdown restrictions, including mandatory mask-wearing, are set to be lifted.

As of Monday, 87% of the U.K.'s adult population have had their first dose, and 66% have had both doses. At the same time infections have soared in recent weeks, running at over 30,000 new cases daily, driven by the delta variant.

Javid said while new infections could reach 100,000 a day later in the summer, two doses of the vaccine offer effective protection against serious illness from the virus and officials believe the surge in cases will not put “unsustainable pressure” on hospitals. Waiting any longer to lift restrictions will risk having the virus spread peak in the winter, when hospitals are most likely to be overwhelmed, he added.

“There will never be a perfect time to take this step, because we simply cannot eradicate this virus — whether we like it or not, coronavirus is not going away," he said.

Many of the infections have occurred among younger people, many of whom have yet to receive a first dose of vaccine. The government has no plans yet to offer vaccines to children under 18.

The British government believes that the vaccine rollout has severely disrupted the link between infections and those needing hospitalization. The numbers of people requiring hospitalization or dying from COVID-19 have stayed low and broadly stable, though they have been edging up in recent days.

Still, concerns over the rapid increase in cases has piled pressure on the government to take a more cautious approach over lifting restrictions.

Jonathan Ashworth, the health spokesperson for the opposition Labour Party, said Javid's plan was akin to “pushing his foot down on the accelerator while throwing the seat belts off.”

The government has said the final stage in lifting lockdown rules means that all restrictions on social gatherings will be removed and social distancing measures will be scrapped. Nightclubs can reopen for the first time since March last year, but will be encouraged to only let in people who can show a negative test or have been double-jabbed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week that Britons must now learn to live with the virus, and legal requirements to wear masks and other measures will shift to a reliance on “personal responsibility.”

Public health officials and scientists have been voicing concerns, saying ditching masks and social distancing altogether could be dangerous.

Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of a group that advises the government on new and emerging respiratory viruses, said it was vital to keep some protective measures in place, such as wearing masks.

“I really don’t see why people are reluctant to wear face coverings, it is quite clear that they do greatly reduce transmission," he told BBC radio. “Vaccines are fantastic but you have to give them time to work. And in the meantime, keeping up all those measures which we have learned to reduce the transmission is to me really vital.”

The British government, which enforced one of the longest lockdowns in the world, has lifted restrictions for England in a series of steps that began with reopening schools in March. The fourth and final stage was delayed last month to provide time for more people to be vaccinated amid the rapid spread of the delta variant.

Other parts of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are following their own, broadly similar, road maps out of lockdown.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

[ https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic ]

[ https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine ]

[ https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak ]

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
44K+
Followers
56K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Ashworth
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Lockdowns#Uk#Ap#Britons#Parliament#British#Labour Party#Bbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Lockdown
Country
Scotland
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
TravelPosted by
The Hill

England lifts travel restrictions for vaccinated Americans, Europeans

England announced on Wednesday that it will begin allowing fully vaccinated travelers from other parts of Europe and the United States to enter the country. Grant Shapps, England's transportation minister, tweeted that the move comes as the country attempts to help "reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends in the UK."
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Daily Mail

Couple's wedding was cancelled with less than 24-hours notice after staff at the venue were 'pinged' by NHS Covid app

A couple's dream wedding was cancelled with less than 24-hours' notice after staff were pinged by the NHS Covid app. Sarah, 35, and Darren Alexander, 37, were due to get married at Kings Norton Golf Club in Birmingham on July 17, but the day before they received a devastating call from the venue saying everyone had been forced into self-isolation.
Public Healthncadvertiser.com

Concerns remain after lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in England

- - - To what degree will restrictions on the activities of people in Japan be lifted when the COVID-19 vaccination rollout has progressed to a certain extent? Attention must be paid to the situation in the United Kingdom, one of the first places to widely lift restrictions. The U.K....
Public HealthMIT Technology Review

Why England’s sudden lifting of covid restrictions is a massive gamble

England is about to take a huge gamble. On Monday, July 19, the country is ditching all of its remaining pandemic-related restrictions. People will be able to go to nightclubs, or gather in groups as large as they like. They will not be legally compelled to wear masks at all, and can stop social distancing. The government, with an eye on media coverage, has dubbed it "Freedom Day," and said the lifting of safety measures will be irreversible.
Public Healthdailyjournal.net

UK’s France curbs irk travelers; health chief tests positive

LONDON — Tourists and the travel industry vented frustration and anger on Saturday after Britain reversed a plan to ease travel restrictions on France just two days after they were due to start, citing concerns about a variant of the coronavirus. The move comes despite the fact that France currently...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Norovirus outbreaks increasing across England as Covid restrictions lift

Norovirus cases in England are “unexpected[ly]” high for the time of year, health officials have warned.As England plans to enter its fourth and final phase of reopening on Monday 19 July, Public Health England (PHE) is warning people to take steps to avoid catching and passing the so-called winter vomiting bug.According to PHE, 154 norovirus outbreaks have been reported in the last five weeks, compared to an average of 53 over the same time period in the previous five years.Outbreaks of the highly infectious yet usually short-lived virus, which causes vomiting and diarrhoea, have been mainly reported in early...
Public HealthSand Hills Express

England drops all restrictions despite surging COVID infections

▶ Watch Video: London Calling: United Kingdom counts down to “Freedom Day”. London — Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant, the U.K. government dropped virtually all of its remaining coronavirus restrictions for England on Monday, declaring July 19 “Freedom Day.” But as nightclubs and movie theaters reopened to full-capacity crowds, thousands of people, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were forced to self-isolate due to possible exposure to the virus.
BusinessMiddletown Press

UK government ups pay rise for health staff in England to 3%

LONDON (AP) — The British government has tripled its pay increase offer for more than a million National Health Service employees in England, but unions said the proposed boost was insufficient given an anticipated spike in inflation. In a statement Wednesday, the Department of Health and Social Care said it...
Theater & Dancemilwaukeesun.com

?I want to dance?: All Covid curbs lifted in England

All pandemic restrictions have been lifted in England - including rules on mask wearing and social distancing. Government is hoping that the UK's rollout of coronavirus vaccines will help protect the country even as infections surge to levels last seen in January. 1 200 scientists gave their backing to a...
U.K.Telegraph

Eleven arrests at London anti-lockdown protest on day restrictions lifted

Eleven people have been arrested at an anti-lockdown protest in Westminster, which saw demonstrators block a road and force traffic to a standstill on so-called "freedom day". Protesters held signs and chanted "freedom" as they gathered in Parliament Square on Monday after all remaining coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England, including an end to social distancing rules.

Comments / 0

Community Policy