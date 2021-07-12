Emporia Chamber welcomes new suicide prevention organization

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Chamber of Commerce has welcomed Beacon For Hope Suicide Prevention as its newest member. The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce says Beacon For Hope Suicide Prevention is its newest member. Founder, Melissa Owen, says the non-profit wants to link the community through education, resources, support and hope for those that have been affected by suicide. The Chamber said the organization provides suicide prevention training sessions for businesses, organizations and community members.