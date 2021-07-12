Oil prices fall as economic worries offset tightening supplies

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has initially pulled back during the week but found the $70 level to be supportive enough to turn things around and show signs of life again. By the end of the week, we have turned around completely to threaten the $74 level. After forming that massive hammer during last week, it is obvious that the buyers are stepping into pick this market up and as selling is all but impossible. (In fact, I would not be a seller until we break down through that hammer.) Because of this, I think it is only a matter of time before we break above the recent highs and go looking towards the $80 level as demand will continue to outstrip supply in the foreseeable future.