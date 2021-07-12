Cancel
Oil prices fall as economic worries offset tightening supplies

By Oil & Gas 360
oilandgas360.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON -Oil prices slipped on Monday as concerns about slowing global growth outweighed the prospect of tightening supply after talks among key producers to raise output in coming months stalled. Brent crude for September fell 89 cents, or 1.2%, to $74.66 a barrel by 1410 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate...

