Louisiana State

Port NOLA Celebrates 125th Anniversary of Board of Commissioners

By Site Staff
bizneworleans.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (press release) – July 9, 2021 marked the 125th anniversary of the founding of the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) as an independent subdivision of the State of Louisiana, a self-sustaining public agency. In 1896, the Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans was created by the Louisiana Legislature to administer public wharves and regulate trade and traffic on the Mississippi River in Jefferson, Orleans and St. Bernard.

