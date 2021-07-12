Cancel
Highland County, OH

Dog Pound Pet of the Week

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 19 days ago

Miss Maggie, a sweet, exuberant, older boxer mix with a lot of personality, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. She just wants to hang out, be petted and make friends with absolutely everyone. Maggie is likely at least 8 years old and is 63 pounds, though still skinny, and looks people right in the eyes. She takes treats very gently. A terrible flea issue left her hind end almost bare, but her fur is growing back. To meet Maggie, call the Highland County Dog Pound at 937-393-8191 for an appointment.

