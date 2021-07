Ahead of the release of his sophomore solo album Punk, Young Thug performed an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert at the gardens of the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles. Alongside a full rock band, the rapper offered a preview of four tracks off of his forthcoming album: “Die Slow,” “Droppin Jewels,” “Hate the Game,” and “Tick Tock.” Towards the end of the set, he amped it up with a high-energy rendition of his track “Ski” featuring Gunna from their collaborative album Slime Language 2, which saw pop-punk giant Travis Barker join in on the drums.