Why Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Were Forced to Postpone Baby August’s Christening

The royals are fully spir-al-ing over news that Prince Harry is publishing a memoir, even though it hasn't come out yet and there's literally no indication that he's writing anything all that dramatic about them. But according to frantic-seeming royal insiders who spoke with The Daily Mail, there's a "growing sense of shock and fury" among the palaces (yes, that's palaces plural)—and even his cousins Princess Eugenie and Beatrice (who Harry's especially close to) aren't pleased.