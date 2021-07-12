Cancel
Why Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Were Forced to Postpone Baby August’s Christening

Kisha Forde
E! News
E! News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Princess Eugenie Shares First Photos of Son & Reveals His Name. Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank are playing the waiting game. Though their son August Phillip Hawke Brooksbank was set to be baptized Saturday, July 10, the couple were forced to abruptly cancel the event after one of their expected guests entered self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to People.

