iPad Mini 6 Might Launch This Fall, Will Feature Slimmer Bezels, Improved Performance, More

We have been hearing for a while that Apple is planning on redesigning its smallest iPad - the iPad mini. The new design follows the iPad Pro with slimmer bezels, a larger display, and improved performance. Now, it is being speculated by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg that the company will see fit to launch the new iPad mini 6 with slimmer bezels this fall. If you have been waiting for the redesigned sixth generation of iPad mini 6, you can check out more details on the device below.