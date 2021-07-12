Cancel
Giants' Joey Bart: Optioned back to Sacramento

 19 days ago

Bart was optioned back to Triple-A Sacramento following Sunday's win over Washington, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Bart was brought up to the 26-man roster Saturday and notched two singles, one RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win. He'll now continue to get reps in Sacramento while the big club is on the All-Star break. It's possible that the backstop rejoins the 26-man roster for Friday's game against the Cardinals, but that decision will likely depend on whether Buster Posey (thumb) is ready to be activated from the injured list.

