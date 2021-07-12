Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Scheduled to pitch over weekend

Freeland (1-4) allowed three earned runs on six hits while striking out four across six innings, taking the loss to the Dodgers on Saturday. Freeland provided a quality start, but the Rockies could not support him with enough runs to win. He allowed two doubles and a home run to Mookie Betts, which led to most of the runs scored against him. After a rough start, he's allowed just six runs over his last 28 innings pitched. The 28-year-old has a 5.36 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP in 48.2 innings.