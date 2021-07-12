ASHEVILLE, N.C. – A Buncombe County golf tradition since 1960 returns this week with big news and a promising future. After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 61st Skyview Pro-Am Golf Tournament is set for July 13-15 at Asheville Golf Course. The Skyview Golf Association, which conducts the 54-hole stroke play event, has entered into a multi-year sponsorship agreement with Calloway Golf, which will allow the tournament to increase its purse for the pro division and provide quality Calloway prizes for amateur flight winners and high finishers. The tournament was first held in 1960 as an all-Black event. The Skyview All-Negro Open featured a small field and a $300 purse. The announced purse for this year’s tournament is $29,000, with the winner earning $5,500. Both of those figures are more than any other Skyview purse and winner’s share. “The union between Calloway and Skyview will do much to elevate Skyview’s presence on the national golf scene,” said SGA president Lee Shepard.