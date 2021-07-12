Department of Biological and Environmental Science
The Department of Biological and Environmental Science offers a variety of undergraduate and graduate programs. Undergraduate programs encompass biological sciences, environmental sciences, wildlife conservation science and teacher certification. Our graduate studies include Master of Science degree in biology, certificates in environmental science and a fully online Master of Science degree in biological sciences. If you’re intrigued by the inner workings of the world around you, take a deeper look into our programs.new.tamuc.edu
