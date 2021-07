In 2011, the documentary The Story of the Bee Gees skimmed through the journey of the Bee Gees, mainly focusing on their music, albums, and tours. In a short forty-five minutes, you weren’t treated to much insight into Barry, Maurice, or Robin, or the personal journey the three very close brothers undertook. Now, in How Can You Mend a Broken Heart — just released on HBO Max — we still get to hear the band’s most popular works, but we also spend more time peeking into what it meant to be a Bee Gee. Along the way, guests such as Justin Timberlake, Noel Gallagher, Nick Jonas, and Chris Martin provide contemporary commentary. In the end, this is a story of loss. “Someone’s always left in the end,” Barry Gibb laments early on in the film, referring to his status as the only surviving Gibb brother.