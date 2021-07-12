The Craziest, Weirdest, Hottest, Most Bonkers Real Estate Market Ever

We’ve run out of superlatives. Here’s what buyers and sellers and agents are seeing in the trenches of North Texas real estate. Working at home wasn’t working for Katy and Casey Dailey. She works in marketing and advertising, and he played linebacker for the New York Jets for three seasons before becoming a special education teacher. The three-bedroom, two-bath, 1,880-square-foot Carrollton home that the Chicago and California transplants had purchased in 2013 seemed to get smaller every day during the pandemic—especially when their two boys, 9 and 10 years old, started distance learning.