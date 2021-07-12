Cancel
Stamford, CT

Fundraising flotilla supports Stamford-based SoundWaters

By Christian Abraham
Middletown Press
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAMFORD — Cloudy skies could not stop the fifth annual SoundWaters Flotilla from hitting the waters of Long Island Sound over the weekend. Paddlers of all kinds departed from Stamford’s Cove Island Park and Darien’s Weed Beach on Saturday, arriving at Boccuzzi Park in Stamford. The flotilla included kayaks, stand-up paddle boards and more. At the end of their journey, participants enjoyed a picnic in the park.

