Man pleads guilty in death of 10-year-old Andrew County boy
A 38-year-old Andrew County man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of a 10-year-old boy in November of last year. The Savannah Reporter reports Donald Tipton entered the guilty plea this morning in Andrew County. The newspaper says Andrew County Prosecutor Steve Stevenson recommended a 25-year sentence, which Circuit Judge Dan Kellogg accepted. Tipton must serve 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.stjosephpost.com
