Man pleads guilty in death of 10-year-old Andrew County boy

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A Joplin man who wounded five people in random shootings has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. Attorneys for Tom Mourning Jr., 31, had argued for years that he was schizophrenic and did not understand his actions when he shot at two vehicles on Aug. 13, 2016, in Joplin. Five people were shot or hit by shrapnel but all survived.