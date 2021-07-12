Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset WL7022: Great to make Teams calls sound better
One of the benefits of Microsoft's new Surface Headphones 2+ is the Microsoft Teams certification. Since then, a lot of Microsoft's partners have begun making their own Teams certified headsets, and one of those is the Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset WL7022. We were provided one for review, and have been using it over the past week in Teams and Skype calls. It's proven to be quite the headset, making our Teams calls sound amazing.www.onmsft.com
