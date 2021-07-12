Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset WL7022: Great to make Teams calls sound better

By Arif Bacchus
onmsft.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the benefits of Microsoft's new Surface Headphones 2+ is the Microsoft Teams certification. Since then, a lot of Microsoft's partners have begun making their own Teams certified headsets, and one of those is the Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset WL7022. We were provided one for review, and have been using it over the past week in Teams and Skype calls. It's proven to be quite the headset, making our Teams calls sound amazing.

www.onmsft.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jess Glynne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Headsets#Dell Alienware#Teams#Skype#Usb#Active Noise Cancellation#Sbc#Cvsd#Pogo#Dongle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Dell
News Break
Bluetooth
News Break
ANC
Related
ElectronicsPhone Arena

A first look at the new Bose wireless noise-cancelling headset

A newly published FCC certification has revealed Bose's most recent creation in the realm of wireless headsets. Rather than a new series, this latest and greatest headset by one of the top audio brands in the world goes by the name of Bose QuietComfort 45, and is a refresher to the older QuietComfort series, and a successor to the rather popular QuietComfort 35.
Electronicscinelinx.com

ROCCAT Syn Pro Air Wireless Gaming Headset – Tech Review

The latest ROCCAT wireless gaming headset has hit the marketplace! With 50mm speakers, a sleek, modern design, and comfortable memory foam ear cushions, the Syn Pro Air is truly a site to behold. How does this PC Gaming Headset fair in our testing, though? We put the ROCCAT Syn Pro Air to the test in our latest tech review.
Electronicsgizmochina.com

Boult Audio ProBass Anchor Wireless Headphone with ANC support launched in India

Two highlight features that have defined the trajectory of headphones and earbuds are active noise cancellation (ANC) and wireless connectivity. These two features seem to impact the pricing of headphones and earbuds generally. Boult Audio, a fast-rising audio company, has announced a new offering to its Indian customers. The Boult Audio ProBass Anchor Wireless Headphone comes with active noise cancellation, wireless connectivity, and several other features that guarantee consumer satisfaction for its starting price of Rs. 3999 (~$53).
Electronicsanandtech.com

AT Deals: Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE Headset Drops to $169

Gamers can find Corsair’s Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE Gaming Headset at a new low price today through Amazon. The headset is usually priced around $209 and, as of writing, is still at $209 on the official Corsair website, making this a sizeable discount. It’s not clear for how long the...
ElectronicsPopular Science

CX True Wireless review: Basic Sennheiser earbuds that sound anything but

The marketing materials for the CX True Wireless claim that these new Sennheiser earbuds make “no compromise.” Well, I’m here to say that’s wishful thinking for a pair of $130 earbuds. Hell, $250, even $350 true wireless earbuds usually make some compromise. To build these affordable wireless earbuds, Sennheiser had to sacrifice features like active noise canceling and serious water resistance. However, the compromises made were worth it, because the end result is ergonomic earbuds that offer exquisite sound and surprisingly good EQ customization at a relatively low cost. Whether you’re looking for your first pair of true wireless earbuds or to expand your collection with some of the best-sounding earbuds at the price point, these Sennheiser wireless earbuds should definitely be part of the conversation. Here’s our take on the Sennheiser CX True Wireless.
Retailgizmochina.com

Deal: Get EDIFIER W820NB ANC Wireless Headphone for $48 (Retail Price $100)

EDIFIER W820NB ANC Wireless Headphone which generally retails at $99.98 is now available at a massively discounted price of $47.99 only at AliExpress. This deal ends in 2 days. WHERE TO BUY. EDIFIER W820NB ANC Wireless Headphone at $47.99 (after discount)@AliExpress. EDIFIER W820NB ANC Wireless Headphone. Key Features:. Bluetooth headphones...
Video GamesDigital Trends

This gaming headset is practically free at Dell today

If you want to listen to music in private, or answer calls hands-free, the usual headphone deals will suffice. However, if you’re a gamer, you shouldn’t settle for anything less than a gaming headset. While some are expensive, you don’t have to break the bank to buy one. There are some great gaming headset deals available, like this $34 discount from Dell for the Corsair HS35 that brings its price down to just $46 from its original price of $80.
Electronicsinputmag.com

LG's new wireless earbuds offer ‘Whispering Mode’ for private calls

The market for truly wireless earbuds has become increasingly crowded, but LG hopes some interesting features can help it stand out. Announced today, its new line of Tone Free FP headphones feature, among other things, a “Whispering Mode” where you can hold the right earbud up to your mouth and use it as a dedicated microphone, so that you don’t need to talk too loudly and reveal your conversation to nosy strangers.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming Headset with Triforce HyperClear Cardioid Mic

Razer Barracuda X wireless gaming headset gives you immersive game audio across multiple platforms, and its Triforce HyperClear cardioid mic provides clear communication with your teammates. Razer Barracuda X measures ‎3.32 x 6.4 x 7.34 inches and weighs ‎8.8 ounces. With the lightweight and ergonomic design, the gaming headphones bring...
Electronicstalkandroid.com

Nothing’s Ear 1 Wireless Earbuds bring 34-hours of battery life and ANC for $99/£99

After all the hype about the audio startup, its first product has finally been unveiled although you’ll need to wait until August 17th to buy Nothing’s Ear 1 wireless earbuds. That being said, in true upstart fashion there will be a limited number of units available to purchase directly from Nothing’s online store on July 31st from 9 AM ET. Pricing remains at $99/£99 for the unusual-looking Ear 1 earbuds that sport software and hardware from Teenage Engineering.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Dell slashes over $100 off this Alienware gaming headset

Whether you’re playing some Rocket League or looking to take home some tendies in PUBG, you’ll need a gaming headset to communicate with your opponents or your team members. You should also have a fast track on the best gaming headset deals. That way you’re ready when the headset you want drops in price. You could also swoop in and snag some loot in rare deals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy