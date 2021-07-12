Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset WL7022: Great to make Teams calls sound better

The marketing materials for the CX True Wireless claim that these new Sennheiser earbuds make “no compromise.” Well, I’m here to say that’s wishful thinking for a pair of $130 earbuds. Hell, $250, even $350 true wireless earbuds usually make some compromise. To build these affordable wireless earbuds, Sennheiser had to sacrifice features like active noise canceling and serious water resistance. However, the compromises made were worth it, because the end result is ergonomic earbuds that offer exquisite sound and surprisingly good EQ customization at a relatively low cost. Whether you’re looking for your first pair of true wireless earbuds or to expand your collection with some of the best-sounding earbuds at the price point, these Sennheiser wireless earbuds should definitely be part of the conversation. Here’s our take on the Sennheiser CX True Wireless.