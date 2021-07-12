Cancel
Denver, CO

Police credit 'astute employee' for arrests at Denver hotel

By CNN
wfft.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour people were arrested Friday after a hotel employee alerted authorities about a cache of weapons inside a room at the Maven Hotel in Denver, Colorado. The hotel where the weapons were found is about one block away from Coors Field, where the MLB All-Star Game will be taking place Tuesday. Denver police feared a "Las Vegas-style shooting" during the game after they were tipped off about the weapons by a hotel maid, according to CNN affiliate KMGH.

