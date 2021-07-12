Cancel
Canceled Netflix Show Hits No. 4 as Final Season Debuts

By Allison Schonter
Popculture
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Gardner's final expedition premiered to much success when Netflix wrapped the fourth and final season of its hit series Atypical. Following its Season 4 premiere over the weekend, Atypical shot to the No. 4 spot on both the streamer's Top 10 overall list and the list for TV shows on the platform. As of this writing, those stats have only continued to climb, with the series now reaching the No. 3 spot on both lists just behind Virgin River and Manifest, which has been at the top of the leaderboard for several weeks now amid its cancellation.

