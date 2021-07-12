Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paradise, CA

New analysis shows spikes of metal contaminants, including lead, in 2018 Camp Fire wildfire smoke

ca.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO – A new California Air Resources Board (CARB) analysis of air quality data collected during the deadly Camp Fire sheds new light on exactly what was in the thick smoke that blanketed much of Northern California for two weeks in November 2018. The document, published today, shows smoke produced from the Camp Fire exposed Californians to dangerous levels of particulate matter and contained concerning levels of toxic metal contaminants, including lead, which spiked for about 24 hours.

ww2.arb.ca.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paradise, CA
Local
California Government
City
Modesto, CA
Paradise, CA
Government
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Spikes#Contaminant#Californians#Carb Executive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
Science
Related
California Stateabc10.com

The San Andreas Fault might be California's most known fault line, but maybe not its most destructive

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. — California is well known for its active earthquakes, with many cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco experiencing large quakes. The San Andreas Fault, which moves south to north, is the cause for most of this damage and gets the most focus. There is, however, another area that has a lot of past earthquake activity and potential for more in the future.
California StatePosted by
ABC10

Why 'telling on' your water-wasting neighbor is now being linked to helping California save water

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians are being asked to help conserve water during these extreme drought conditions. When you notice your neighbor overwatering, running their sprinklers on the wrong day, or even see a broken sprinkler head that just won't stop running, experts believe reporting on those neighbors is actually helping the state conserve water in a drought.
Environmentkxnet.com

North Dakota covered in thick smoke, causing poor air quality

You can smell it, and basically even taste it in the air. North Dakota has been covered in thick smoke all day due to smoke and ash from wildfires out west and in Canada. Air conditions are considered moderate to very unhealthy across the state. Take a look at our live KX Cams where you can get a live look at the smoke and haze in your area.
Doyle, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Northern California wildfire grows, destroys homes amid extreme conditions

A wildfire in Northern California continued to grow overnight amid an intense heat wave and increased winds that were expected to complicate firefighting efforts. Authorities received reports of homes destroyed in multiple communities, but no official figures have been released, said Lisa Cox, public information officer for the Beckwourth Complex fire. Video posted to social media showed homes ablaze in the town of Doyle. A damage assessment team was working on a tally.
Nevada Statethenevadaindependent.com

Nevada researchers find wildfire smoke may exacerbate COVID-19 rates

Those who want to enjoy the outdoors in Northern Nevada this summer may have to rethink their plans — a recent study suggested that there was a strong association between persistent wildfire smoke and increased rates of COVID-19 in Reno last summer. The study found that cases went up by...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Air Quality Alert Issued As Massachusetts Fire Departments Field Smoke Reports From Western Wildfires

HOLDEN (CBS) — The smell of smoke and the sight of haze hung in the air once again in Massachusetts Monday due to wildfires burning thousands of miles away. Multiple fire departments reported fielding calls from concerned residents, and environmental authorities issued an Air Quality Alert for the rest of the day. We have responded to numerous reports of smoke in the area. There is a haze and smell of smoke all throughout Central MA. This is due to wildfire smoke from the western part of the country. More info from @MassDEP https://t.co/LjtGRY0spm https://t.co/nuethOhYIf — Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) July 26, 2021 “We...
California StateNewsweek

California Fire Map, Update as River Fire Ravages 9,000 Acres

Wildfires are continuing to devastate forests in northern California during a summer heatwave. One fire that broke out close to Yosemite National Park has grown to more than 9,000 acres in the space of 24 hours. The River Fire, which broke out on Sunday afternoon just 20 miles from Yosemite...
Lassen County, CAPlumas County News

Sugar Fire nearly doubles in size and pushing east

Last night’s push of the Sugar Fire toward Lassen County is eerily similar to the Bear Fire’s descent on Butte County last year. Both fires originated in Plumas, but ultimately inflicted some of the heaviest tolls on its neighbors. Yesterday afternoon the Lassen County Sheriff began issuing evacuation warnings for residents in Lassen County and this morning the California Highway Patrol asked the public to check on the status of Highway 395 before traveling, as the fire continues to push east.
Environmentfox29.com

Satellite video shows smoke from western wildfires blowing across US

Satellite shows wildfire smoke moving across North America. Video captured from space shows the expansiveness of the wildfires scorching the West Coast as smoke travels across the country and causes hazy skies in areas as far east as New York. Several satellite videos shared by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Environmentucsusa.org

Wildfire Smoke in Your Area? Six Things to Know for Staying Safe

This summer, smoke from wildfires burning in the western US and Canada has blown all the way to cities and states along the East Coast, causing air quality to deteriorate in cities throughout the Northeast and Midwest. Being subjected to smoke from wildfires has become disturbingly routine across the western United States, but recently the jet stream has been blowing the smoke from western wildfires thousands of miles across the country and exposing millions of people who don’t regularly experience smoke to hazardous conditions. With that in mind, here are the essential things to know so you can stay safe when skies are smoky.
EnvironmentSand Hills Express

Western wildfires spreading smoke to Canada and New York

Enormous wildfires are burning across several Western states, but winds are carrying the smoke much further. The National Weather Service shared satellite images Tuesday showing smoke drifting southeast across New York and the tri-state area. The service said the smoke would filter the sunshine throughout the day — and some...
California StateSFGate

I had 5 minutes to evacuate from a California wildfire. Here's what I learned.

I had just changed into my pajamas when I smelled the smoke. I had heard the fireworks earlier, but fireworks aren’t exactly unusual in Vallejo in the run-up to Fourth of July, so I didn’t think anything of it. Still, I went to the window. What I saw was a wave of embers, like a wall of glowing red, raining down from the sky. I didn’t know anything else, I couldn’t see anything else, but I slammed the window shut and started shouting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy