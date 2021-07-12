New analysis shows spikes of metal contaminants, including lead, in 2018 Camp Fire wildfire smoke

This summer, smoke from wildfires burning in the western US and Canada has blown all the way to cities and states along the East Coast, causing air quality to deteriorate in cities throughout the Northeast and Midwest. Being subjected to smoke from wildfires has become disturbingly routine across the western United States, but recently the jet stream has been blowing the smoke from western wildfires thousands of miles across the country and exposing millions of people who don’t regularly experience smoke to hazardous conditions. With that in mind, here are the essential things to know so you can stay safe when skies are smoky.