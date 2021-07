ALLEN PARK -- Tracy Walker was in and out of the starting lineup, seeing action from different spots on his way to the worst season of his young career last year. Walker went into last season expected by many to become a foundational part of Detroit’s defense. Instead, he was shifted between the starting lineup and a rotational role, moving out of his traditional free safety spot and lining up closer to the line at times. He went from leading the team with 103 tackles in 2019, then notched only 87 last season while grading 78th among safeties per Pro Football Focus.