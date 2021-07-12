Cancel
Broward County, FL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Broward by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broward THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL MIAMI-DADE AND SOUTHERN BROWARD COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Miami.

