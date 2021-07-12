Oahu lifeguards extend hours to address spike in rescues

One measure of a movie’s quality is how well it stands the test of time. Made in 1997, L.A. CONFIDENTIAL holds up well. It’s a very entertaining film noir, an exciting crime drama set in 1953 Los Angeles. It’s got deeply flawed characters plus a complicated but satisfying plot full of thrilling surprises. Kim Basinger won Best Supporting Actress for her performance as a high class call girl. And Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce got their first starring roles in a Hollywood film.