Businesses are measured not only by what they do, but how they do it. High expectations around sustainability, privacy, equality, supplier diversity and responsible sourcing require an unprecedented level of transparency into a company’s customer and supplier relationships so it can build trust in the market. These mandates come as accelerating innovation and disruptions reward mature organizations able to respond quickly to new challenges and opportunities with strong digital processes and on-demand data. They are also driving demand for mining the data gold within contracts, leading to Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) market leader Icertis adding a record number of new customer logos and seeing 40% of its deployed customers expand platform use in the 1H 2021.