Premier League

Isco tweet drops hint as to transfer destination amid interest from Tottenham and Arsenal

By Samuel Meade
Daily Mirror
 19 days ago

Napoli appear to have registered their interest in Isco after posting - and then swiftly deleting - a tweet mentioning the Real Madrid man.

Isco's time at Los Blancos will soon come to an end and he is not short of potential suitors.

The Serie A side submitted a tweet saying: "Isco - google search" before it was removed.

Napoli hired Luciano Spalletti this summer and the Italian will no doubt want to bring in his own players.

Arsenal and Tottenham are both tracking the playmaker, who has long been a peripheral figure in the Spanish capital.

The 28-year-old is due to meet new coach Carlo Ancelotti for talks over his future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FwSwW_0auUHCya00
Isco will be seeking pastures new - be it this summer or in 12 months (Image: SIPA USA/PA Images)

Should the former Everton boss, who quit Goodison Park in June to return to the Bernabeu, tells the Spain international he is free to leave with then his representatives will formulate an exit plan.

Isco’s contract with Real has now entered its final 12 months and club chiefs have confirmed he will not be offered a fresh deal.

That leaves Ancelotti and Real with a decision to make - whether to cash in now or let him leave for nothing in 12 months’ time.

AC Milan are keen as are north London duo Tottenham and Arsenal.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is looking to sort out his playmaking options with the futures of Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard still up in the air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1JUK_0auUHCya00
Arsenal need to finalise the future of Emile Smith Rowe

Smith Rowe is under contract at the Emirates but interest from Aston Villa is mounting leaving him with a decision to make.

Tottenham meanwhile are set for a rebuild under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Harry Kane's future still needs to be finalised but his sale could fund players transfers, with Isco a possibility.

The problem is that the Spaniard wants to play European football next season - something Arsenal cannot offer.

Tottenham are in the newly formed Europa League Conference, although that level is unlikely to turn heads in the market.

Serie A side Milan can offer Champions League football next season but sources close to Isco say a move to England seriously interests him.

Napoli have failed to make the top table of Europe for a second successive year, which could hamper their chances of signing the former Malaga man.

Real had initially told Isco he was free to leave this summer but Ancelotti’s arrival delayed his exit and now a decision is hoped to be reached by Friday.

Isco will cost any interested party around £6million plus extras.

