BARROWS — The season of excellence continues for Mod Four driver Tommy Bawden. On Saturday, July 17 at North Central Speedway, Bawden added another feature win. For Bawden, it was his sixth win of the season at NCS and he is almost assured of a national points title with a 48-point lead through 34 events. Chad Funt finished second behind Bawden, but in the points system at NCS, Funt actually holds a 95-point lead over Bawden with six weeks to go in the racing season.