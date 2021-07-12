PVAMU unveils new course numbering system ahead of 2021-22 school year

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (July 12, 2021) – In the interest of streamlining the process of course transfers and aligning Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) with other schools in Texas, PVAMU has adopted the Texas Common Course Numbering System (TCCNS). The TCCNS is a statewide uniform set of course designations for students and their advisors to use in determining both course equivalency and degree applicability of transfer credits.