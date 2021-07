UNIVERSITY PARK – State College Spikes fans can Fireworks From the Field starting on Friday, but the Spikes got a head start on the fireworks Tuesday night at Eastwood Field behind Lukas Cook’s second home run inside of a week as they topped the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, 13-7. Cook, a product of Walters State Community College in Tennessee, sent an 0-1 pitch from Mahoning Valley (19-22) starter Jason Rackers (0-1) over the left-center field wall in the third for a two-run shot to increase the Spikes’ (18-24) lead to 3-0. Since the Major League Baseball Draft League’s restart on July 15, Cook is 7-for-18 (.389) at the plate with four runs batted in over five games.