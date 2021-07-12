Cancel
Louisiana State

Edwin W. Edwards, Flamboyant Louisiana Governor Later Imprisoned For Fraud And Extortion, Dies At 93

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
Benzinga
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Edwin W. Edwards, who served four terms as governor of Louisiana followed by 8½ years in prison on multiple corruption charges, died Monday morning at his home in Gonzales, Louisiana, at the age of 93 from complications related to respiratory problems. An Almost-Perfect Election Record: Edwin Washington Edwards was born...

www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

Louisiana Statebrproud.com

Governor Edwards to give update on Louisiana’s COVID-19 response

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 just one week after stating Louisiana is “undeniably in a fourth surge.”. In the news conference last week, Governor Edwards noted that COVID-19 cases have been rising since mid-June,...
New Orleans, LAtheadvocate.com

Guest column: Edwin Edwards and the politics of a bygone South

When Edwin Edwards, the former four-time governor, passed away this month, his death marked the passing of the kind of politician we don’t see much of in these hyper-ideological, tribal days. It was also a reminder of a politics in the South that’s long since ceased to exist. Lucky enough...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards picks Senator Ronnie Johns to run gambling board

Gov. John Bel Edwards has appointed Sen. Ronnie Johns, R-Sulphur, to lead the state’s Gaming Control Board, which creates and oversees gambling industry regulations in Louisiana. Johns is one of the biggest boosters of the gambling industry in the Louisiana Legislature. He’s sponsored several pieces of legislation to ease restrictions on gambling companies– including the […] The post Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards picks Senator Ronnie Johns to run gambling board appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
New Orleans, LAUS News and World Report

ANALYSIS: Edwin Edwards' Legacy? It's Complicated

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — That Edwin Edwards' fame might have diminished a bit while he was imprisoned became clear on the day of his third wedding in July 2011 — months after his release and just days shy of his 84th birthday — to a 32-year-old woman. After a private...
Baton Rouge, LAavoyellestoday.com

Gov. Edwards' Remarks from Former Gov. Edwin Edwards' Memorial Service

BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards delivered remarks at the memorial services for former Gov. Edwin Edwards. It is with a prayerful spirit and grateful heart that I join you today to celebrate the rich life and legacy of former Gov. Edwin Washington Edwards - a son of Louisiana, the state’s only four-term governor, a man who seemed larger than life. As he once said, he was both a realist and a dreamer who often dreamed of a better world – and worked to make it so. I believe his service to our state and nation are proof of everything he worked so hard to achieve. In his words, – “without fear of contradiction”- he left his mark on every part of Louisiana. Edwin loved his family, and he certainly loved the people of this state. No one could disagree with that. To his credit, there are many ways in which he left Louisiana a better place to work and call home. His humble beginnings in rural Avoyelles Parish, the son of a sharecropper, taught Edwin many lessons that he carried with him throughout life. He once said: from the janitor to the chairman of the board, I try to recognize everyone for their individual worth. Being able to see other people in their shoes, understanding where they come from, I have a capacity to relate to everybody. And that he did.
Politicsdonaldsonvillechief.com

Friends remember colorful career of Edwin Edwards

A public viewing Saturday at the State Capitol and private ceremony open to friends and family Sunday at the Old State Capitol marked the final ride for former Gov. Edwin Edwards. Friends and colleagues remembered Edwards as a man who reached out to help the rich and poor, and showed...
Baton Rouge, LAKNOE TV8

Former Governor Edwin Edwards is laid to rest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On this day, Louisiana buries one of her own. Not always the most well-behaved of her children, but certainly one of her favorites. “It was a very good ceremony, a lot of law enforcement. The band was good, the horses that were carrying was just a beautiful event,” said Buren Jagneaux, who rode in all the way from Lafayette.
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Edwin Edwards’ Legacy Was No Joke

Accused of having taken an illegal campaign contribution, Edwin Edwards, who knew the law better than most judges, once offered a novel defense. For someone to have made the contribution was illegal he explained, however it was not illegal for him to accept it. Turns out he was right. Speaking...
Politicsbayoubrief.com

The Epic Lives of Edwin W. Edwards, 1927-2021

“I have always loved Louisiana, its people, its bayous, its land, and its eternal joie d’vie. That’s my hope for you: That you will never lose your love for living.”. Earl K. Long once surmised that the “ideal” governor of Louisiana would be “a Frenchman with an English-sounding name who was a Catholic and could speak French.” The irascible and wily younger brother of the martyred Kingfish, “Uncle Earl,” as he famously called himself, wasn’t describing anyone in particular; he was attempting to solve a riddle at the crux of Louisiana politics.
Baton Rouge, LAUS News and World Report

Louisiana Public Says Goodbye to Former Gov. Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Mourners steadily filed by the flag-draped open casket of former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards on Saturday, saying their farewells at a public viewing in the marble-trimmed main hall of the state Capitol where the powerful and flamboyant politician served 16 years. Edwards was the only...
Natchitoches, LANatchitoches Times

Reflections by Jerry Pierce: Edwin Edwards

Former Gov. Edwin Edwards, who died this week at age 93, had a genuine affinity for Natchitoches. He often called the town a “microcosm of Louisiana” and was always convinced that an appearance here in the 1970s helped propel him to his first of four terms in the statehouse. One...
Baton Rouge, LAKPLC TV

How to watch services for Gov. Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Funeral services are being held this weekend for former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards. Edwards, 93, passed away earlier this week. A public viewing is being held Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the State Capitol. WAFB will have live coverage online until noon Saturday.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards sounds the alarm on spiking COVID-19 numbers, says ‘90% of cases are wholly preventable’

BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards addressed the gravity of surging COVID-19 cases across the state in a Friday press conference, but he said he does not plan to implement any additional restrictions.    “At the moment, I am not considering reimposing mitigation measures or mandates,” Edwards said. “We will obviously continue to look at […] The post Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards sounds the alarm on spiking COVID-19 numbers, says ‘90% of cases are wholly preventable’ appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump takes two punches from GOP

It's been a tough week for former President Trump . Trump's preferred candidate in a special House election in Texas lost on Tuesday to another Republican who was likely boosted by some protest votes against the former president. And on Wednesday, 17 Senate Republicans voted to advance a bipartisan infrastructure deal that Trump spent weeks railing against.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jill Biden Hospitalized After Beach Incident in Hawaii

First Lady Jill Biden underwent a "successful" medical procedure Thursday at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after she suffered an injury to her foot at a beach in Hawaii. The first lady's hospitalization came after she stepped on an object while walking on the beach in Hawaii last week, her press secretary Michael LaRosa said in a statement. Biden visited Hawaii on Sunday on her way home from leading the U.S. delegation to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

