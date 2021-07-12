Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1%; Celldex Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher

The crude oil markets were somewhat quiet most of the trading session but started to rally later on as the WTI market has reached above the $73.50 level. With that being the case, it does suggest that perhaps we have further to go to the upside and I think given enough time we are probably going to go threatening the $75 level above as it is the next large, round, psychologically significant figure. Because of this, I like the idea of buying short-term dips that offer value, in what has been a very strong uptrend until recently. We did see a nasty sell off, but it is worth noting that the fear factor about the Delta variant seems to be slowing down a bit. After all, even though the version of the coronavirus is much more contagious, it is not nearly as deadly.