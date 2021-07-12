Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1%; Celldex Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher

By Lisa Levin
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 19 days ago

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.28% to 34,967.12 while the NASDAQ rose 0.08% to 14,714.09. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.23% to 4,379.69. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,854,110 cases with around 607,150 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 30,874,370 cases and 408,760 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,089,940 COVID-19 cases with 533,480 deaths. In total, there were at least 186,846,570 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,032,630 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil#Prothena Corporation Plc#Liberty Mutual Insurance#Dow#S P#Johns Hopkins University#Lagging Sectors Financial#Stfc#1st Constitution Bancorp#Fccy#Headline Novo Nordisk A S#Nvo#Attr#Gmo#Celldex Therapeutics#Cldx#Hc Wainwright Co#Mitq#Image Technologies#Toughbuilt Industries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Oil Prices
News Break
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Country
India
News Break
Industry
Country
Germany
Related
StocksFXStreet.com

Mid-afternoon market update: Nasdaq falls over 100 points, Erytech Pharma shares spike higher

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.42% to 34,936.96 while the NASDAQ fell 0.75% to 14,667.14. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.53% to 4,395.57. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 34,751,040 cases with around 612,120 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,572,340 cases and 423,210 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,839,360 COVID-19 cases with 554,490 deaths. In total, there were at least 196,684,500 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,199,940 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares increased by 2.03% to $0.53 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $85.6 million. GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock increased by 1.82% to $163.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 132.1K, accounting for 2.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 billion.
StocksBenzinga

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 30

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia picked salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) as her final trade. The company is going to report earnings in few weeks and Saccocia expects a good report. Rob Sechan is a buyer of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ). Its breakeven for crude oil...
TrafficForexTV.com

Crude Oil Futures Settle Modestly Higher For The Day, Gains 2.6% In Week

Crude oil futures settled higher on Friday amid hopes energy demand will grow faster than supply despite a resurgence in coronavirus infections across the globe. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up by $0.33 or about 0.5% at $73.95 a barrel, after climbing to a high of $74.23 a barrel.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

OIL FUTURES: Crude rally extends as market eyes tightened supply outlooks

Crude futures extended their bull run July 30, settling higher for a third straight session, as the market looked past pandemic-related demand concerns toward tightened supply outlooks. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX September WTI settled 33 cents higher at $73.95/b and ICE...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Amazon, eBay Fall Sharply As The QQQ Closes Lower Friday

U.S. indices were trading lower as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell following earnings and as COVID-19 delta variant concerns continue to drive market uncertainty. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed lower by 0.52% to $364.57. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) lost 0.38% to $349.48. The...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “. Separately, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday,...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Newell Brands Stock Falls After Q2 Results, Weak Q3 EPS Outlook

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 28.3% year-on-year, to $2.71 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.55 billion. Core sales grew 25.4%. Gross margin expanded 110 basis points to 32.6% of net sales. Normalized gross margin was 32.7%. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 17.2%...
Trafficdailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Continues to Grind Higher

The crude oil markets were somewhat quiet most of the trading session but started to rally later on as the WTI market has reached above the $73.50 level. With that being the case, it does suggest that perhaps we have further to go to the upside and I think given enough time we are probably going to go threatening the $75 level above as it is the next large, round, psychologically significant figure. Because of this, I like the idea of buying short-term dips that offer value, in what has been a very strong uptrend until recently. We did see a nasty sell off, but it is worth noting that the fear factor about the Delta variant seems to be slowing down a bit. After all, even though the version of the coronavirus is much more contagious, it is not nearly as deadly.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Winter Wheat, Soybean Oil Lead Markets Higher

September contracts of winter wheat and December soybean oil were the leading percentage gainers among Thursday’s higher grain closes. There is still not much rain for U.S. row crops in the seven-day forecast and Europe is encountering the opposite problem with too much rain disrupting the wheat harvest. September corn...
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.44%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Consumer Goods, Basic Materials and Oil & Gas sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.44%, while the S&P 500 index climbed 0.42%, and the NASDAQ Composite index gained 0.11%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT at $21.56

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.22.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

IShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $117.72 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing ONEOK's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $51.67. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Africa Oil Announces Share Capital Update

VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: AOI) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: AOI) – Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil", "AOC" or the "Company") reports the following share capital and voting rights update in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. View PDF Version. As a result of the exercise of 108,000...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Down; Procter & Gamble Beats Q4 Views

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.10% to 35,049.34 while the NASDAQ fell 0.52% to 14,701.95. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.29% to 4,406.29. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 34,751,040 cases with around 612,120 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,572,340 cases and 423,210 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,839,360 COVID-19 cases with 554,490 deaths. In total, there were at least 196,684,500 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,199,940 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Cboe Global Markets Q2 Earnings

Shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share were up 5.34% over the past year to $1.38, which beat the estimate of $1.33. Revenue of $350,600,000 up by 18.09% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $341,320,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy