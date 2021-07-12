Why Apple Is Threatening To Quit UK Market

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) posted a record set of Q3 FY’21 results, with revenue surging almost 36% year-over-year to $81.4 billion and earnings per share rising to $1.30, up from around $0.65 last year, as Apple’s 5G iPhones continued to witness strong demand, while its other products, including the Mac and iPad, saw continued traction driven by the work and learn from anywhere trend. Apple also posted one of its thickest gross margins, at a little over 43%, up from just about 38% in the same quarter last year, driven by a more favorable sales mix and higher services revenues. However, Apple stock was actually down by about 2% in after-hours trading, as Apple warned that the global semiconductor shortage could impact sales of its iPhones and iPads over the current quarter.