Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Why Apple Is Threatening To Quit UK Market

By Shanthi Rexaline
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In an unexpected turn of events, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has issued an ultimatum that could end iPhone sales in the U.K. What Happened: Apple, through its lawyers, have signaled that the tech giant is mulling exiting the U.K. market if a domestic court imposed hefty fines on the company in a patent infringement lawsuit brought up by U.K. patent company Optis Cellular Technology, according to U.K. financial website This Is Money.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Uk#Apple Inc#Aapl#Optis Cellular Technology#This Is Money#U K High Court#The U K Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Supreme Court
Country
U.K.
Related
BusinesseWeek

Why Apple’s Enterprise Efforts Always Fail

Apple is again making a run at the Enterprise, and Forrester has released a report indicating companies could save around $300 a year in support by moving to Macs. So why aren’t enterprises flocking to Apple?. Ironically, Apple is running at the Enterprise as if it were the 1990s, not...
Santa Clara, CAraleighnews.net

Intel to compete worldwide as it manufactures Qualcomm chips

SANTA CLARA, California: Hoping to regain its lead by 2025 and catch up to rivals, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung Electronics, Intel Corp revealed plans this week to begin manufacturing Qualcomm Inc chips and expand its new foundry business. Starting as early as 2025, it will also tap...
BusinessThe Verge

Here’s why Apple says it hates leaks

Apple is a notoriously secretive company, and a cease and desist letter recently acquired by Motherboard sheds new light on exactly why, arguing that leaks harm accessory makers, consumers, and Apple itself. The C&D order reportedly sent to a Chinese citizen by Apple’s lawyers in China, says that leaks about...
BusinessBenzinga

Apple Supplier TSMC's Crucial Plant Suffers From Gas Contamination: Nikkei

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) most crucial plant for supplying Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) processors, was hit by contamination of gas used in the chipmaking process Nikkei Asia reports. The factory dubbed Fab 18 produced the latest processors for upcoming iPhones and Mac computers. TSM acknowledged the issue....
Technologyaccessibleweb.com

Apple’s New Software Updates and Service, SignTime.

Apple Inc. has recently announced new software updates that are designed to enhance the experience for people with mobility, vision, hearing, and cognitive disabilities. These updates, all slated to be available later this year, are being released across multiple Apple devices. People with limb differences will be able to navigate...
BusinessPosted by
Daily Herald

Nokia profit substantially up on new operating model, 5G

HELSINKI -- Wireless network maker and 5G technology provider Nokia reported substantially improved second-quarter profit Thursday, citing the help of its new operating model and booming sales of 5G equipment. The company, based in Espoo, Finland, reported net profit of 539 million euros ($640 million) for the April-June period, up...
StocksPosted by
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock Is Cheap, Here Is Why

Despite Apple’s outstanding fiscal third quarter numbers, reported on July 27, Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Report failed to find support. Shares were down -1.2% after the quarterly report, after having dipped another -1.5% on earnings day itself. Some, including BMO Capital’s Tim Long, have argued that AAPL has reached...
Economyautomotiveworld.com

SMMT: Staff and supply shortages threaten UK car production revival

UK car factories turned out 69,097 units in June, according to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). While this was a rise compared with the Covid-depressed June 2020, it still represents the worst June total since 1953 as the global chip shortage, caused by the pandemic, and other factors continued to take a toll on production.1.
Cell PhonesMac Observer

Apple Threatens iPhone Prototype Seller With Police Involvement

Apple has sent a cease-and-desist letter to a Chinese citizen who advertised stolen iPhone prototypes on social media (via Motherboard). There is a gray market for iPhone prototypes smuggled out of manufacturing facilities. These devices are sold to collectors and hackers looking to develop exploits for iPhones. A Twitter account with the handle @Jin_Store had advertising some of these devices, like an iPhone X prototype.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Apple Stock Is Sliding After Hours Today

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) delivered powerful, estimates-trouncing results with its latest earnings release, published after market hours on Tuesday. But investors weren't satisfied, and showed their displeasure by trading the stock down slightly in post-market action. So what. In Apple's Q3, the tech industry giant booked net sales of just over $84.3...
StocksForbes

Why Apple Stock Has Further Upside

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) posted a record set of Q3 FY’21 results, with revenue surging almost 36% year-over-year to $81.4 billion and earnings per share rising to $1.30, up from around $0.65 last year, as Apple’s 5G iPhones continued to witness strong demand, while its other products, including the Mac and iPad, saw continued traction driven by the work and learn from anywhere trend. Apple also posted one of its thickest gross margins, at a little over 43%, up from just about 38% in the same quarter last year, driven by a more favorable sales mix and higher services revenues. However, Apple stock was actually down by about 2% in after-hours trading, as Apple warned that the global semiconductor shortage could impact sales of its iPhones and iPads over the current quarter.
Stockswmleader.com

Apple Earnings Are Due Tuesday. Why the Market Mat Already Be Looking Past Them.

Shares recently surged to new all-time highs, amid heightened investor anticipation of June-quarter earnings, due after the closing bell on Tuesday. But it’s the launch of the next generation of iPhones, expected to be unveiled in September, that might be the real difference-maker. Apple’s recent rally has not erased concerns...
Technologyidropnews.com

Apple Is Holding Out on RCS, But Why?

Recently, Verizon was the last carrier to announce that it’s going to upgrade to RCS built into Google Messages. And now that all the big carriers ditched SMS and replaced it with enhanced RCS chat, we’re all wondering when Apple will make the leap. As of right now, Apple hasn’t...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Proposed British Law Could Ruin Apple's Market Share In UK

The UK has proposed a new agency, called the Digital Markets Unit (DMU), to "suspend, block and reverse" commercial decisions made by Tech Giants. What Happened: The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) regulates anti-competitive behavior in the UK. To rein in companies like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the CMA has proposed the Digital Markets Unit.
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

UK could face beer shortage as delivery drivers threaten strike

The UK could face beer shortages as delivery drivers are threatening to strike amid a pay dispute.Delivery drivers at XPO Logistics Drinks, which handles around 40 per cent of beer deliveries across the UK, were offered a 1.4 per cent pay raise, which they say is not enough.The drivers say that as they failed to receive a pay rise last year, due to the pandemic, with some losing up to £10,000 each due to furlough and a lack of overtime, a larger pay increase is necessary.Unite the Union called the proposed per cent pay rise “paltry,” noting that it was...
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

Why Isn't the Apple Watch Called the iWatch?

Apple has an impressive catalog of famous products, all named according to a similar pattern. The iMac, iPod, iPhone, and iPad all have the "i" prefix that has become Apple’s renowned trademark. When it came to its first smartwatch, though, Apple broke tradition and named the product the Apple Watch....

Comments / 0

Community Policy