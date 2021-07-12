Why Apple Is Threatening To Quit UK Market
In an unexpected turn of events, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has issued an ultimatum that could end iPhone sales in the U.K. What Happened: Apple, through its lawyers, have signaled that the tech giant is mulling exiting the U.K. market if a domestic court imposed hefty fines on the company in a patent infringement lawsuit brought up by U.K. patent company Optis Cellular Technology, according to U.K. financial website This Is Money.www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0